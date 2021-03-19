Pink announces new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has announced details of a new documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

P!NK: All I Know So Far, which is helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, follows the singer on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mum of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.

Announcing the release, Pink wrote: “Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too. Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley Fucking Stadium.”

The documentary, which will include a mixture of footage on the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, will be released on May 21. You can view the official poster for it below.

✨MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼‍🎤

Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium. @PrimeVideo ✨#comingsoon pic.twitter.com/2Ebh4cmNUo — P!nk (@Pink) March 18, 2021

Last year, the singer spoke out about “battling” coronavirus with her son Jameson, who was three at the time, saying it was her “most physically and emotionally challenging experience” as a mother.

She said: “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She continued: “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother.

“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”