‘Pirates’, Reggie Yates’ directorial debut, drops first trailer

Reggie Yates has dropped the first trailer for his directorial debut, the ’90s-set British comedy Pirates.

Set in London on New Year’s Eve in 1999, the film follows three 18-year-old aspiring musicians and best mates. Together, they drive through the city in a desperate hunt for tickets for the best millennium party ever, aware that their futures will not stay the same forever.

Yates’ core cast comprises of Small Axe actor Elliot Edusah, Gangs Of London‘s Jordan Peters and EastEnders‘ Reda Elazouar. They play Cappo, Two Tonne and Kidda respectively.

Man Like Mobeen creator and star Guz Khan also features in the film.

As well as cashing in on the 90s aesthetic of the era, the film will feature a leading British garage soundtrack including tracks from So Solid Crew, Wookie, DJ Zinc, Sunship, Scott Garcia, Hardrive, Ms Dynamite, Peven Everett, Sia and DJ Luck & MC Neat.

Watch the trailer in full below.

Yates has been best known until now as a British actor, television presenter, and radio DJ. He was the voice actor for Rastamouse and played Leo Jones in Doctor Who.

Yates has worked at the BBC in radio and television, presenting various shows for BBC Radio 1 with Fearne Cotton as well as hosting the ITV2 reality show Release The Hounds.

The writer-director has also worked on short films. His filmmaking effort Date Night starred Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, and won best UK short at the London Independent Film Festival.

Pirates wrapped shooting in October 2020, after COVID-induced delays slowed don’t production.

Pirates will be released in UK cinemas on November 26, 2021.