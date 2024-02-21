‘Porky’s’ and ‘Die Hard 2’ actor Tony Ganios dies aged 64

Tony Ganios, the actor known for his roles in Die Hard 2, Porky’s and The Wanderers, has died at the age of 64.

The news was confirmed on social media by Ganios’ fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios, who said that he became ill last week and was treated in hospital for a spinal cord infection, before passing away on Sunday (February 18) from heart failure.

“The last words we said to each other were “I love you.”,” Serrano-Ganios wrote. “Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend. I love you #tonyganios.”

Known for playing New York Italian-American tough guys, Ganios made his film debut in the cult 1979 coming-of-age film The Wanderers. On that shoot, Ganios struck up personal and working relationships with several figures that would reoccur throughout his career, including director Philip Kaufman and co-star Ken Wahl.

Wahl paid tribute to his friend on X, saying, “Rest in Peace, Buddy…I love you.”

Perhaps Ganios’ most high-profile role came in 1981 when he was cast as Anthony “Meat” Tuperello in the sex comedy Porky’s. The raunchy, ‘50s-set film was a critical flop but a major box office success, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 1982, and spawned two sequels, Porky’s II: The Next Day in 1983 and Porky’s Revenge! in 1985.

Ganios also had a memorable role in the 1990 sequel Die Hard 2, in which he played a killer who meets a grisly end when John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, stabs him in the eye with an icicle.

The actor made a number of appearances on television throughout the 1980s, including a recurring role as a lawyer for the mob on crime series Wiseguy, and on the original TV version of The Equalizer.

Ganios’ final roles saw him reuniting with Wahl on 1991’s The Taking of Beverly Hills, and with Kaufman of 1993’s Rising Sun, starring opposite Sean Connery and Wesley Snipes.

Ganios largely retired in the mid-1990s.