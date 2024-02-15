Post Malone will appear in remake of 1980s classic ‘Road House’

Post Malone will appear in the upcoming remake of Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

On Tuesday (February 13), Amazon Prime Video‘s official X/Twitter account shared a series of character posters, providing a first look at the rapper and singer in the role of Carter.

Shortly after, Gyllenhaal took to his personal Instagram account to share a photo of himself with Post Malone. “A man of many talents. To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone,” he wrote in the caption.

This isn’t Post Malone’s first role in a feature film. In 2020, he made his live-action acting debut in the action-comedy Spenser Confidential, which starred Mark Wahlberg in the lead role. He later starred alongside Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s 2021 action-thriller Wrath Of Man.

Prior to both of those roles, the singer also had a voice cameo in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which featured his hit single ‘Sunflower’ with Swae Lee on the soundtrack.

Come and get it. pic.twitter.com/2a1TS5X7vK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 13, 2024

The remake of 1989’s Road House will star Gyllenhaal as Dalton, the role that made the late Patrick Swayze famous. In this version, the character is an ex-UFC fighter who ends up working in a roadhouse in Florida Keys.

Back in January, director Doug Liman said he would be boycotting the film’s premiere after Amazon Prime Video decided on a streaming-only release.

In an open letter published by Deadline, Liman wrote that he will “not be attending” the film’s premiere in Texas at the SXSW film festival in March.

The Edge Of Tomorrow director wrote: “The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I’m sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there.”

His letter called out Amazon for the decision, saying: “Contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas. Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon’s Prime.”