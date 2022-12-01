‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank’s cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank has been revealed by his wife, Tammie.

The actor’s representatives confirmed last week that the actor had died at the age of 49, on November 19.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Frank’s representative said in a statement obtained by Metro.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

The actor played the Green Power Ranger in the 1990s children’s TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and starred in over 120 episodes.

Tammie Frank, Jason’s widow, has since given an interview to People, revealing her husband died by suicide.

She said he “lived a very normal life with ups and downs”, and is speaking out as she “can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered”.

Tammie said the death of Jason David Frank “comes as much a shock to me as anyone else” and revealed he had been suffering with depression.

She asked of audiences to “stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully”, adding: “To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

