‘Predator’ prequel film ‘Prey’ gets thrilling first teaser and release date

A first teaser has been unveiled for the Predator prequel film Prey, as well as a release date for this summer.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.

In the first clip, we see two girls hiding from the Predator before a bow is raised and the extraterrestrial’s lasers are aimed in turn. The clip ends with a tease of the creature in the forest.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below:

It has also been confirmed that Prey will be released on streaming platform Hulu in the US on August 5. Disney+ is set to stream the film internationally.

The full synopsis reads: “Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.”

Prey will be the fifth main entry into the Predator franchise, which began with the Arnold Schwarzenegger 1987 film, followed by 1990’s Predator 2, 2010’s Predators and 2018’s The Predator. The series has also crossed over with the Alien franchise in 2004 film Alien vs. Predator and its 2007 sequel Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, an Alien prequel TV series is in the works from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, which will see the xenomorphs take on “white collar workers”.

“You will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved,” Hawley told Vanity Fair last year. “If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?”

He added: “There’s that great Sigourney Weaver line to Paul Reiser where she says, ‘I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t fuck each other over for a percentage.’”