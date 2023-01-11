Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his ‘Mad Max’ costume for secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle

Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his costume from Mad Max: Fury Road for a secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle when they were dating.

As the prince writes in his new memoir Spare [via The Independent], he and his wife were about to go public with their relationship at the time but wanted one last night of anonymity.

The pair’s last night together as an unofficial couple was at a Halloween party in Toronto, Canada. Not wanting to take any chances of their night being ruined by Harry being spotted, the prince “turned” to a friend for some help.

The royal recalled how he turned to Hardy for help with his costume by asking the actor to borrow his outfit from the film Fury Road. “For help with my costume, I turned to a friend, the actor Tom Hardy, before I left home,” Harry wrote.

He continued: “I phoned him to ask if I could borrow his costume from Mad Max. ‘The whole thing?’ ‘Yes, please, mate! The whole kit!’”

Harry went on to explain that he donned the costume while the couple celebrated with a small group of close friends at Toronto’s branch of Soho House for an apocalypse-themed Halloween event.

“It was funny. And a little scary. But the main thing was: I was unrecognisable,” the prince recalled further in his book. “Meg, meanwhile, wore torn black shorts, a camo top, fishnet stockings. If that’s the apocalypse, bring on the end of the world, I thought.”

Remembering turning up to the party in his Hollywood disguise, the prince added: “The party was loud, dark, drunk – ideal. Several people did double takes as Meg passed through the rooms, but no one looked twice at her dystopian date. I wished I could wear this disguise every day.”

The Prince went on to claim that after the party “everything was changed forever”.

In the book Prince Harry explained how the couple had received a “tip” that their relationship was due to leak the following day.

He wrote: “We’d been tipped, before heading off to the Halloween apocalypse, that another apocalypse might be coming. ‘Well,’ we said, staring anxiously at our phones, ‘it was going to happen eventually’.”

Meanwhile, Harry has also written about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles.