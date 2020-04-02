Quentin Tarantino has teased he might be writing a novel for his latest movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The director has released his film’s screenplays in book form in the past and may well turn last year’s ’60s-set caper starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt into a novel.

Speaking on the latest Pure Cinema podcast episode (April 1), Tarantino said he was “thinking a lot” about a potential novelisation.

The topic came up after Tarantino was asked if he’d ever considered writing novels based on his films. “I hadn’t thought about that until recently,” he said. ‘But now I’m thinking a lot about it. I might be writing a novelisation to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Tarantino said recently that he plans to slow down his directing career to focus on spending time with his wife and child, after his releases his as-yet-unknown tenth film (Once Upon A Time… was his ninth).

In a Popcorn with Peter Travers interview the director shared how he’s planning on realigning his artistic output in the next phase of his life.

“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” Tarantino said.

“I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters.”