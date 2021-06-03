Quentin Tarantino on his final film: “Most directors have horrible last movies”

Quentin Tarantino has opened up in a new interview about his last film.

The director has long promised that his tenth film will be his last. Reflecting on the fact most director’s final films are “horrible”, Tarantino said he’s hoping that his tenth and last film will avoid this trait.

Speaking with Elric Kane and Brian Saur on the Pure Cinema Podcast, the director said: “Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies.

“That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ’60s and the ’70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ’80s and the ’90s.”

He continued: “So to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal.”

“I mean, most directors’ last films are fucking lousy…maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic,” he said, saying that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood would be a good film to end his career on.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s New Beverly Cinema reopened earlier this week (June 1).

The 300-seat cinema opened in 1929 on Beverly Boulevard, LA and has been owned by Tarantino since 2007.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director saved the cinema from redevelopment. It’s known for showing features on both 35mm and 16mm prints, after Tarantino also became head curator for the cinema in 2014.