Quentin Tarantino on why he never kills animals in his movies: “That’s a bridge I can’t cross”

Quentin Tarantino has explained why he never kills animals in his movies.

In a new interview with Variety, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director spoke about where he draws the line on violence.

“I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That’s a bridge I can’t cross,” Tarantino said. “Insects too. Unless I’m paying to see some bizzarro documentary, I’m not paying to see real death. Part of the way that this all works is that it’s all just make believe. That’s why I can stand the violent scenes, cause we’re all just fucking around.”

He continued: “Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn’t give a fuck about your movie. I’d kill a million rats, but I don’t necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I’m not paying to see real death.”

In the past, Tarantino has batted off various questions about violence in his films.

In 2013, he famously refused to answer questions about violence in his movies during a Channel 4 News interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy for Django Unchained.

“Don’t ask me a question like that – I’m not biting. I refuse your question,” he said at the time.

Guru-Murthy went on to ask why he wouldn’t answer the question, to which Tarantino said: “Because I refuse your question. I’m not your slave and you’re not my master. You can’t make me dance to your tune. I’m not a monkey.”

Tarantino also recently shared his thoughts on movie streaming saying that it’s almost as if they do not exist in the zeitgeist.

“I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns,” he said.

He continued: “I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them. I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you?”

Tarantino recently said that his next film The Movie Critic will go into “pre-pre-production” this month, and that he’s currently looking for an actor around the age of 35 to play the lead.