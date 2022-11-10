Quentin Tarantino highly recommends these movies in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’

Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in new book Cinema Speculation, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway.

The director’s latest book, his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s” which inspired him in his youth.

Although Tarantino name-checks hundreds of movies in Cinema Speculation, he gives 12 films from the era their own dedicated chapter. You can check out the list of films below.

Bullit (1968)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Deliverance (1972)

The Getaway (1972)

The Outfit (1973)

Sisters (1973)

Daisy Miller (1974)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

Paradise Alley (1978)

Hardcore (1979)

The Funhouse (1981)

The first chapter in the book is centred around action thriller Bullitt, starring Steve McQueen and Robert Vaughn. Directed by Peter Yates, the film is widely praised for its car-chase sequence through the streets of San Francisco.

Another film highlighted is Deliverance, the survival thriller starring Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds about a group of friends who embark on a canoeing trip down a dangerous river in Georgia. It was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 1973.

The most recent film that’s given a dedicated chapter is 1981’s The Funhouse, a slasher film from Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper.

In Cinema Speculation, Tarantino also criticised changes made to the race of certain characters in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, which went against Paul Schrader’s original script.

“Any way you slice it, Scorsese, and producers Michael and Julia Phillips, and Columbia Pictures changing the pimp character of Sport from black to white was a societal compromise,” Tarantino wrote.

Recently, Tarantino listed seven movies he believes are “perfect”, including The Exorcist and Back To The Future.