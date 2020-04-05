Quentin Tarantino reveals why he ditched his planned Luke Cage movie

Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he ditched his original plan to make a Luke Cage movie.

The director notoriously planned to make a film about the superhero in the early ’90s, before the character returned into the public consciousness with a brief Netflix series.

Tarantino planned on having Laurence Fishburne star in the film, and has revealed the reason why the planned movie didn’t come to fruition in a new interview.

Speaking on the 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast with comedian Schumer, Tarantino said that conversations with his comic book friends talked him out of creating the film.

“There was a time before all this Marvel shit was coming out,” Tarantino explained. “It was after Reservoir Dogs, it was before Pulp Fiction, and I had thought about doing ‘Luke Cage.’ Growing up I was a big comic-book collector, and my two favourite [comic books] were Luke Cage: Hero for Hire, later Luke Cage: Power Man, and Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu.

“All my friends were like, ‘No, no, no, man, it’s got to be Wesley Snipes,'” Tarantino said, with his friends not keen on Fishburne taking on the lead role.

“And I go, ‘Well look, I like Wesley Snipes, but I mean, Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I mean, I think ‘Fish’ is the man.'”

Quentin Tarantino waded into the conversation surrounding Marvel films last year, following Martin Scorsese likening the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a “theme park”. Tarantino said he was fighting “a war for movies” against the likes of Marvel and Star Wars.

Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood gained 10 Oscar nominations, and was called “his most satisfying work in decades” in an NME review.

The director also revealed this week that he’s been thinking about writing a novel based on the film.