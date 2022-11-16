Quentin Tarantino says current movie era is “the worst in Hollywood history”

Quentin Tarantino has said that the current era of movies is “the worst in Hollywood history”.

In a recent episode of his and Roger Avary’s The Video Archives Podcast, the Pulp Fiction director took aim at the films of today, as well as those from the 1980s and 1950s.

“Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!” he said.

However, Tarantino went on to say that the spate of poor material had given an edge to “the [films] that don’t conform, the ones that stand out from the pack”.

Earlier this month, the director criticised Marvel films in particular and explained why he would never direct one.

“You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job,” he told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Tarantino previously said he was fighting “a war for movies” against the Marvel franchise in 2020.

He said: “As far as I can see, the commercial product that is owned by the conglomerates, the projects everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it be the Marvel Comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, those films never had a better year than last year [2019]. It would have been the year that their world domination would have been complete. But it kind of wasn’t.

“A lot of original movie content came out and demanded to be seen, and demanded to be seen at the theatres. That ended up becoming a really, really strong year.

Tarantino added: “I’m really proud to be nominated with the other films that just got nominated. I think when you sum up the year, it’s cinema that doesn’t fall into that blockbuster IP proof status.”

Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Francis Ford Coppola have all criticised modern superhero films to varying degrees in the past.