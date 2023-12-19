Quentin Tarantino scrapped his Star Trek film because he didn’t want it to be his “last movie”

Quentin Tarantino is said to have abandoned his Star Trek film because he didn’t want it to be the final film of his career.

The director, who is currently working on his tenth and supposedly final film The Movie Critic, has previously spoken about the existence of an R-rated film in the sci-fi franchise, dating back to 2019. At one point, it was reported to have been one of the three Star Trek films Paramount was considering to reboot the franchise.

In a new interview with Collider, screenwriter Mark L. Smith, who worked on the script for Tarantino’s Star Trek film, explained why he believes it never got off the ground.

“Quentin and I went back and forth, he was gonna do some stuff on it, and then he started worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films,” Smith said.

“I remember we were talking, and he goes, ‘If I can just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?’ And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk.”

He added: “I know he said a lot of nice things about it. I would love for it to happen. It’s just one of those things that I can’t ever see happening. But it would be the greatest Star Trek film, not for my writing, but just for what Tarantino was gonna do with it. It was just a balls-out kind of thing.”

Smith compared the script to Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok in the way that it had a “different feel” compared to past Star Trek films.

“It was like suddenly it had a different feel for the Marvel stuff,” Smith said. “It was like, ‘That’s fun. That’s different.’ And I guess Guardians [Of The Galaxy] to some level, but it was just like a different vibe and that’s what I thought it could bring to Star Trek was just a different level.”

Tarantino’s upcoming 10th film is set to be based on a real-life critic who worked for a porno magazine. While the cast hasn’t been officially announced, Paul Walter Hauser, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are all reportedly attached to star.

The last Star Trek film was 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.