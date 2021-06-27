Quentin Tarantino to receive Rome Film Festival lifetime achievement award

Quentin Tarantino will be recognised by the Rome Film Festival this year with a lifetime achievement award.

Tarantino will attend the festival, which runs October 14-24, and is set to participate in a “close encounter” Q&A with the local audience.

“There was a time in my life where I’d watch any Italian movie. And I spent the better part of my career making my version of those movies,” Tarantino said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “So, to get a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rome Film Festival is fantastico!”

The 16th Rome Film Festival will also honour director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Batman) with a lifetime achievement award. A statement from the festival called Burton “one of the most original filmmakers in the U.S. film industry, the one who can bring an immediately recognizable visual universe to the big screen.”

Burton will also be in attendance for the event, and added: “To receive this honor from the Rome Film Festival is very special for me. Fellini, Mario Bava, Dario Argento have all been major inspirations in my life, and receiving [the award] in Rome, a place I love, a city where you feel like you’re starring in your own film, is very emotional.”

Rome will announce its full festival program on October 6.

On Friday (June 25) Tarantino doubled down on his claims that he will retire after his next movie, and revealed that he has considered making his swansong a Reservoir Dogs reboot.

The director has long promised that his tenth film will be his last, and recently reflected on the fact most director’s final films are “horrible”.