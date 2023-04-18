Quentin Tarantino weighs in on gun laws debate: “I have a gun for protection”

Quentin Tarantino has weighed in on the debate around gun laws in the US, saying he owns a gun “for protection”.

After a recent spate of shootings in the United States, calls are once again being made for gun reform.

Asked about his opinion on the topic by El Pais, Tarantino said there are “always two sides” to the debate, adding: “We certainly don’t need as many automatic weapons as there are. There should be better laws. [But] I do have a gun at home.”

Advertisement

Asked to clarify that he owns a gun, he confirmed: “Yes, for protection.”

Elsewhere, Tarantino has said that he is “ready to quit” making movies following an illustrious 30-year career in the industry.

The director and screenwriter, who has helmed such classics as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, initially said in 2009 that he planned to retire once he reached the age of 60 – which he did on March 27 this year – to “go and write novels and cinema literature, stuff like that”.

Tarantino reiterated that desire in 2014 while promoting his 2015 movie The Hateful Eight, outlining his plan to “leave a 10-film filmography”. However, he said at the time that this was “not etched in stone”.

Tarantino’s ninth and most recent film, the Oscar-winning Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was released in 2019.

Advertisement

Last month, he announced the title of his 10th film – The Movie Critic – which is likely to be his final big-screen project. He confirmed during a Q&A event in Paris that it would be set in 1977 and that filming was due to begin in LA in the autumn (via Collider).