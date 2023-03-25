Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone to star in Jonah Hill-produced A24 comedy ‘Y2K’

Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone are among the stars set to appear in the cast of the Jonah Hill-produced A24 disaster comedy Y2K.

The film is set to be helmed by Saturday Night Live alumnus Kyle Mooney in his directorial debut. The story takes place on New Years Eve 1999, when two high school students (Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison) decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium.

When the clock strikes midnight, the night gets more insane than they ever could have imagined, per the official synopsis.

The ensemble cast also includes Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream VI), rapper The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street Trilogy) and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages).

A24 is on board to handle finances and its worldwide release, while Wētā Workshop is confirmed to oversee the film’s design and practical effects.

The news of the film follows A24’s huge success at the Oscars 2023 earlier this month, during which Everything Everywhere All At Once picked up seven awards and Brendan Fraser won his first Oscar for his leading role in The Whale.

Some of A24’s upcoming titles set for release this year include Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up (April 7), starring Michelle Williams; Ari Aster’s horror-comedy Beau Is Afraid (April 21) with Joaquin Phoenix; the dramedy You Hurt My Feelings (May 26) reteaming writer-director Nicole Holofcener with Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Celine Song’s romantic drama Past Lives (June 2) led by Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro; and the supernatural horror Talk to Me (July 28) from Dany and Michael Philippou.