Razzies cancel Bruce Willis ‘Worst Performance’ award following aphasia diagnosis

The organisers of the Razzie awards have rescinded the award given to Bruce Willis in his “honour” after the announcement regarding his aphasia diagnosis.

On Wednesday (March 30), Willis’ family announced the actor would be stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

On Wednesday (March 30), Willis' family announced the actor would be stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. Four days prior, the Razzies had included a special category called 'Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie', including eight of his recent features, with the win being for Cosmic Sin. "If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," the Razzies co-founders John J.B Wilson and Mo Murphy said in a statement obtained by IndieWire. On social media they said that they were "truly sorry for Bruce Willis' diagnosed condition", adding: "Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family. — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 30, 2022

Willis’ family spoke about his aphasia earlier this week. The condition is a language disorder that typically occurs after a stroke or brain injury, which significantly affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” part of the family statement read.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”