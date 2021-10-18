Rebecca Ferguson, who stars in the upcoming blockbuster Dune, has revealed that her co-stars assigned each other porn star names during their time together on set.

While speaking with NME about her time working on the film, Ferguson first confirmed that she nicknamed one of the spaceships in the film “The Horny Throbber.”

“You know that you have to have pornographic names for everything, right?” she said. “I’m not even going to start on the sand worm.”

She continued: “Horny Throbber, it stayed with me, and Patrice [Vermette], our production designer just had to deal with it.”

Ferguson went on to explain that this habit of nicknaming extended to her cast mates.

“We had one day where we were just playing around… you know, your porn star name, [which is] your first animal name and your street,” she said. “We just have fun, it’s silly. It’s… opposite to the actual film that we’re creating [with] the humour that lies beneath the surface.”

Whereas Ferguson wasn’t able to disclose her co-stars nicknames, she did confirm her own: “Pussy Trawl Valley.”

Meanwhile, Dune director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he initially planned on filming both movies at the same time.

Villeneuve had pitched the studios a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel, with his new release beginning with a title card that reads “Dune: Part One.”

“I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously,” Villeneuve told Variety.

“For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm. As I was doing the the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one. But I’m optimistic.”

Dune will be released in UK cinemas on October 22.