Rebel Wilson’s siblings’ “wild” names surprise fans

Rebel Wilson’s siblings have become a topic of conversation among social media users, after people found out about their unique names.

The Pitch Perfect star, whose full name is Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson, is the eldest of four siblings, with equally unusual names.

Her eldest sister, aged 41, is named Liberty Mair, reportedly after the English department store, Liberty London. As per The Guardian via UniLad, Liberty loves her name and “wanted to keep that tradition going” in the naming of her own children, with her daughter now being called Sovereign.

Wilson’s brother is named Ryot, thought to be a variation on the word ‘riot’ and a sister named Annachi, a potential nod to the similarly sounding word, ‘anarchy’. Her youngest sister however was born with the name Annaleise, but prefers to go by her nickname.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph back in 2011, the Australian actor opened up about the names in her family, and about her parents, who are professional dog handlers named Sue and Jack. “People ask if my parents are hippies, but they’re actually very conservative.”

She continued with explaining the origins of her own unique name saying: “A girl called Rebel sang at [my parent’s] wedding and that’s where my name came from. My three siblings and I all have middle names after English royalty.”

“Mine is Elizabeth, which is what I was known as at school,” the Bridesmaids actor added.

But some fans have been aware of Wilson’s siblings for a while. Last year, some users posted their shock and admiration for the names on social media with one user posting on X/Twitter: “Wait – Rebel Wilson’s sibling names are fucking WILD. Annachi? Stop.”

Another wrote: “Rebel Wilson’s parents knew their kids would be main characters bc wdym their names are Ryot, Liberty and Annachi”.

