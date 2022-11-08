Rebel Wilson welcomes first daughter via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”

Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first daughter via a surrogate mother.

The Bridesmaids star confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday (November 7), sharing the first image of her newborn child.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the actress wrote alongside the image. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

She continued: “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” she added. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Wilson’s followers and famous friends soon offered their congratulations, including the likes of Alison Brie, Taika Waititi and Octavia Spencer.

Director Michael Bay replied: “You teach her to be funny! Rebel you still are the funniest woman I’ve worked with! So happy for you and your new baby.”

Back in June, Wilson revealed she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

In an interview with People magazine in May, Wilson discussed how she’d met her new partner “through a friend” and “spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting”.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” Wilson said.

“There were times – I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great – but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”