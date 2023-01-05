Watch the first trailer for ‘Renfield’ starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult

The first trailer for the Dracula-themed action comedy Renfield has been released (see below).

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular Renfield, the tormented servant of Nicolas Cage‘s Dracula, as well as Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez in supporting roles.

The film is a modern riff on law from Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Renfield sees Dracula’s loyal servant turned into a long-suffering ant-hero. Hoult’s Renfield is depicted as the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage).

Universal Pictures offers a new spin on the classic horror partnership between these two characters. In the film viewers will see the ultimate abuse of work/life balance, where Renfield is forced to catch his master’s prey and do his every bidding.

The trailer itself highlights the film’s talented cast, with Hoult playing a broken and desperate Renfield attending group therapy. As the clip rolls on Renfield finds himself caught in the middle of a heist, where he is forced to use his powers – given to him by Dracula – to stop the murder of cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

The sneak peek ends in a suitably funny yet dramatic fashion as Cage’s Dracula appears at the group therapy session. Renfield is seen cowering on the floor as his master levitates into the air, as members of the therapy group are left scared witless.

The film is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and has been written by Ryan Ridley, whose credits include Ghosted and Rick & Morty. The film is grounded in an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Renfield is the latest in move in Cage’s Hollywood resurgence, which has seen the actor lauded for roles in everything from Mandy to The Unbearable Weight Of Talent. As well as appearing in the Fox X-Men franchise films as Hank/Beast, Hoult’s big screen presence has seen him take on more mature roles in Those Who Wish Me Dead and The Banker in recent years.

Renfield is due to hit cinemas in the UK in April.