‘Resident Evil’ origin story reboot unveils main cast

The main cast for the upcoming Resident Evil origin story reboot has been confirmed.

Constant Film has found its main actors for a new franchise, following its six Resident Evil movies to date which starred Milla Jovovich.

The new film will be led by Skins star Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Brave New World) as Jill Valentine and Robbie Amell (The Duff) as Chris Redfield.

Resident Evil will also star Tom Hopper as Albert Weskey, Neal McDonough as William Birkin and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy.

Johannes Roberts will write and direct Resident Evil, which promises to be faithful to the Capcom survival video games. Roberts says the story is set in 1998 on one night in Raccoon City.

“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them, whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences,” Roberts told Deadline.

The previous six Resident Evil films were written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, and grossed $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

A TV series based on the games is also in the works at Netflix, which will feature eight hour-long episodes written by Andrew Dabb and led by Bronwen Hughes as the executive producer.

The project is also produced by Constantin Film, but there is no release date confirmed yet.