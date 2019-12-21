Rian Johnson defends his Luke Skywalker character to a critical fan

Rian Johnson has responded to a Twitter user who suggested that the director had ruined Luke Skywalker as a character, with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director stating the argument “disrespects the character of Luke”.

The last time Johnson defended The Last Jedi he was uncompromising in his comments. “If someone’s responding to diversity negatively, fuck ’em,” Johnson said during a WIRED live Q&A event (November 11).

This time the director was less blunt in his appraisal, despite the original commenter saying that Johnson “completely destroys the character of Luke,” while retweeting a post highlighting perceived inconsistencies in Luke’s character between the original trilogy and The Last Jedi.

Johnson says the view point fails to treat Luke as a “true mythic hero” but instead portrays him as a “video game character who has achieved a binary, permanent power-up”. See the full tweet below.

Gil, I understand that point of view but I completely disagree with it. In fact I think it disrespects the character of Luke by treating him not as a true mythic hero overcoming recurring wounds & flaws, but as a video game character who has achieved a binary, permanent power-up. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 20, 2019

Earlier today (December 21), one of the actors who appeared in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian spoke about how much he hated The Rise of Skywalker, calling it an “absolute failure”.

Jake Cannavale, who played Toro Calican in The Mandalorian, wrote in an Instagram story: “I’m in the Star Wars universe now!!! So surely I can’t speak ill of Episode IX, right???

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure.”

Cannavale added that Abrams has “rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless,” describing The Rise of Skywalker as “worse than The Phantom Menace and Last Jedi combined”.