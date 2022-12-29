Rian Johnson says working with Matt Berry is a “major life goal”

Rian Johnson has said that he wants to eventually work with Matt Berry.

The director of the Knives Out films made the revelation in response to a viral tweet by podcaster Nathan Ellingsworth, which read “Put Matt Berry in Knives Out 3.”

Fans of the mystery films were clearly keen on this idea – at the time of writing, the tweet has gained 11,700 likes and has been seen 706,000 times. Johnson also liked the thought, replying to Ellingsworth: “It is a major life goal to work with this man.”

Advertisement

A third Knives Out film is on the way after Netflix paid $450million (£372million) for the rights to two sequels to the 2019 mystery film last year.

Put Matt Berry in Knives Out 3 pic.twitter.com/2YQUh0Dt4P — Nathan Ellingsworth (@NateAndDestroy) December 24, 2022

Johnson said in an interview with Deadline that he is piecing together ideas for it. “I’ve got a Moleskine notebook that I carry everywhere and I’m constantly jotting stuff down in it,” he said. “The first 80 per cent of the process, for me, is scribbling in notebooks and structuring it all out. I’m trying to get ahead.

“Even when I’m doing all the publicity for this film, I’m trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when it’s time to actually get to work, I’m hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess.”

Glass Onion has already proved itself to be a success on Netflix, racking up 82.1million hours viewed on the streaming service across the Christmas weekend after coming to Netflix on December 23.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, many fans also suggested that Berry could be a good replacement for Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off, after the Little Britain star announced he was leaving the show after three years to pursue other projects.