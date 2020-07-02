GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

Richard Curtis on the change in social attitudes: “I’d write different movies now”

"We are all recalibrating"

By Charlotte Krol
Richard Curtis attends the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall on December 13, 2019 in London, England. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Richard Curtis has spoken about shifts in social attitudes and that he would create different films moving forward.

The Bridget Jones and Yesterday screenwriter was asked if he looks at his movies in “a different light” given the context of the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements of the last few years.

Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis

Advertisement

The multiple award-winning director, producer and writer told the BBC‘s Newsnight programme yesterday (July 1) that he would “write different movies now” and that the world is “recalibrating” because “the old ways won’t quite do”.

“I think things do change and that is what is exciting about a moment like this. We are all recalibrating, we are all thinking about things in different ways.

“We have a really impatient younger generation who’s focusing on things that I never focused on. You know, I’m hopeful,” he said.

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis referenced Fawlty Towers as a recent example of retrospective censorship in the wake of the global conversation about racism. An episode of the classic sitcom was removed last month due to it containing racial slurs.

Advertisement

Little Britain and Come Fly With Me have been removed from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Britbox over the use of blackface in the two comedy skit series created by Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

  • In This Article:
  • BBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.