‘Rick and Morty’ writer to pen script for ‘Ant-Man 3’

The script for Ant-Man 3 is set to be penned by Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness.

The third film in the Marvel series is set to be released in 2022, and it was revealed at the end of last year that Peyton Reed will return to direct for a third time.

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, Loveness signed on for the film before the US film industry went into lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, and is working on the script while in quarantine.

Advertisement

The lead cast members of the first two Ant-Man films – Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Wasp), Michael Douglas (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne/the original Wasp) – are also expected to return for the new film.

The original Ant-Man film came out in 2015, and its follow-up, Ant-Man and the Wasp, came out in 2018.

A whole number of Marvel films have had their production and release dates postponed or altered due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has been pushed back to November.

See a full list of every TV show and film affected by the coronavirus pandemic here.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty, meanwhile, shared a surprise new episode this week for fans in lockdown. Season four of the show is currently on a mid-season break and fans are eagerly awaiting the second half of the series.