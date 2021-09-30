Ricky Gervais volunteers himself to play James Bond

Ricky Gervais has nominated himself to play James Bond following Daniel Craig – although he has some conditions.

Following the release of Craig’s last bow as Bond in No Time To Die, rumours over who will replace him as 007 are back in full swing.

Gervais has since thrown his name into contention, sharing a picture of himself sporting a tuxedo from when he hosted the Golden Globes in 2020.

Advertisement

The comedian captioned the post: “I’ll be the next James Bond but I’m not doing any running around or working after 4pm. And no Martini. Bollocks drink, that.

“Oh, and he’s from Reading and swears a lot.”

I'll be the next James Bond but I'm not doing any running around or working after 4pm. And no Martini. Bollocks drink, that. Oh, and he's from Reading and swears a lot. pic.twitter.com/ZN3x5DCpf3 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 29, 2021

Ben Whishaw, who has played tech wizard Q in the last three James Bond films, recently said he’d like to see a gay actor take on the main role.

“Of course, I would like to see that,” Whishaw said. “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll just see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.”

In NME’s four-star review, No Time To Die is described as a “surprisingly emotional final fling” for Craig’s version of the character.