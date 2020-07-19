Riley Keough has paid emotional tribute to her brother Benjamin, who died last week (July 12).

The actor’s brother, who was 27, took his own life, a coroner confirmed in the days following his death.

Benjamin and Riley Keough are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley.

Posting on her Instagram page, Keough shared a series of photos of her brother. “Mornings are the hardest,” she wrote in the caption. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.”

She continued: “There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.

“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me.”

The actor concluded the post by writing: “I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Benjamin’s death was confirmed in a statement released by Roger Widynowski, a representative for Lisa Marie Presley, earlier this week. In it, he said Presley was “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley”.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: