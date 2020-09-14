RIPJKRowling trends as ‘Harry Potter’ author faces criticism over new book

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been hit with a sea of criticism online over her latest book, Troubled Blood.

According to an early review in The Telegraph, the book, which is out tomorrow (September 15) and written under Rowling’s known pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, features a cross-dressing serial killer. It’s the latest instalment in the author’s Cormoran Strike detective series

In the review, the “meat of the book” is said to focus on “the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974.” Bamborough in the book is thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, whom the review refers to as a “transvestite serial killer.”

Reports of the cross-dressing murderer storyline come after Rowling was accused of being transphobic back in June, when she mocked a headline that included the inclusive phrasing “people who menstruate.”

Rowling then penned an essay to defend her comments, and to explain why she felt the need to voice her opinions.

“The writings of young trans men reveal a group of notably sensitive and clever people,” she wrote. “The more of their accounts of gender dysphoria I’ve read, with their insightful descriptions of anxiety, dissociation, eating disorders, self-harm and self-hatred, the more I’ve wondered whether, if I’d been born 30 years later, I too might have tried to transition.”

Rowling added: “I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people, although I’m also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that between 60-90 per cent of gender dysphoric teens will grow out of their dysphoria.”

Today (September 14), the hashtag #RIPJKRolwing has begun to trend on Twitter, after a number of people have criticised the author in the wake of the review of her latest book.

“this woman is unhinged and i mean that,” one Twitter user wrote. “the amount of damage with could cause to the trans community is fucking horrifying.”

Another wrote: “in memory of jk rowling, she’snot dead but she killed her career by being a transphobic piece of shit.”

A third said: “#RIPJKRowling she aint dead but her career is.”

There were also those who came to the defence of Rowling, including actor James Dreyfus, who wrote: “The fact the disgusting hashtag #RIPJKRowling is trending on this mess of a platform, tells you everything you need to know about the mindset of these TRAs. Read the comments. Don’t ever ask me to justify my position on this again. It’s sick. Just sick. #IStandWithJKRowling.”

One Twitter user said: “The #RIPJKRowling highlights the hideousness of the ‘just be kind’ crew. Women who question the transgender narrative & wont submit to male demands are faced with abuse, death threats etc. The men are saying submit or we will smudge you out. #IStandWithJKRolling.”

“I can’t wait to read #TroubledBlood,” a third wrote. “Meanwhile, a bunch of narcissists have started a #RIPJKRowling to show us exactly why JK Rowling is 100% correct to stand with women in our fight to keep males out of female-only spaces. Btw # can be reported as abusive. #IStandWithJKRowling”

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling, Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, Noam Chomsky and more have signed an open letter on Harpers calling for the end of cancel culture.

The letter warns against the development of “censoriousness” and “an intolerance of opposing views”.