Rita Wilson marks a year since she and husband Tom Hanks caught COVID-19

Tom Hanks‘ wife Rita Wilson has marked the one year anniversary of the pair’s high-profile COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hanks and Wilson were two of the first celebrities to reveal a diagnosis for COVID-19 last March, which they picked up while they were in Australia and left them hospitalised.

The couple were in Australia for pre-production of the as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic from Warner Bros when they discovered they had tested positive for COVID-19. After updating fans on their status while in lockdown, saying that they “felt better,” they then recovered and are back home in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote in a new Instagram post.

“I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus,” she added. “I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”

A new study from Penn State University this year revealed that Hanks and Wilson’s diagnosis changed how a large amount of Americans viewed the virus.

The study surveyed 682 Americans, 90% of which said they were aware of his diagnosis, and more than half admitting that it changed their attitudes and behaviours surrounding the virus.

Following his coronavirus diagnosis, Hanks urged people to wear masks in the ongoing fight against the virus, saying “shame on you” to those not doing so.

Advertisement

“I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19,” he said of himself and his wife, adding: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part.”