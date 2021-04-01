Riz Ahmed “got into trouble” for smashing up set in ‘Sound Of Metal’ scene

Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed has said he “got into trouble” for smashing up his trailer while filming a scene for his new film.

The actor, who plays Ruben in Darius Marder’s film, recalled an early scene of panic in the film in which Ruben breaks down in the mobile home in which he lives.

“Darius started rolling and all of that just kind of came tumbling out,” Ahmed told NME. “Health and safety actually had to shut down the set after that – there was just too much broken glass and sharp plastic edges around, and we didn’t give anyone any warning.

“We got into a bit of trouble to be honest, but we both said we’d probably do the same thing all over again if we had the chance.”

The actor learned American Sign Language for the film, which focuses on a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing.

“The daily routine was that I got up early and did ASL [American Sign Language] for two hours,” Ahmed said of his day-to-day on set.

“Then over lunch I would go and work with my acting coach and spend two or three hours on the script every day. And then I would go to Brooklyn and learn the drums for two hours.

Riz Ahmed continued: “At night I would either go to a gig or I would go to an event within the deaf community, like a deaf poetry slam, or a couple of times a week I would go to an Alcoholics or Narcotics Anonymous meeting to learn about addiction recovery.”

Sound of Metal will be released on Amazon Prime Video from April 12, and is set to screen in UK cinemas from May 17.