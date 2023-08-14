Rob Brydon says ‘Barbie’ cameo was “shorter than one might have hoped for”

Rob Brydon has admitted his role in Barbie “was shorter” than he had hoped.

The actor, best known for starring in BBC series Gavin & Stacey, made a brief appearance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as Sugar Daddy Ken opposite Tom Stourton.

Speaking about his cameo role to The Times, Brydon explained that a Sugar Daddy Ken scene was cut from the film.

Advertisement

“I recorded two scenes in one day but they used only one, which itself was edited,” Brydon said. “All in all, it was shorter than one might have hoped for.”

He added: “However, on the other hand there was a lot of British talent, some of whom were on set for nine months, and their appearances didn’t make the same impact as my one day of work.”

Other UK actors in Barbie include Sex Education alumni Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells. Kingsley Ben-Adir, who starred in Peaky Blinders and The OA, also plays Ken alongside Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

Margot Robbie previously described casting Brydon as an “enormous priority” because she’s a “huge fan” of Gavin & Stacey.

Later, Brydon said he believed he landed the role in Barbie after recording a birthday message for Robbie as Uncle Bryn from the series.

Advertisement

Speaking on Virgin Radio UK, Brydon said: “I had a message a few years ago that Margot Robbie was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and would I record a message for her birthday So I recorded a video for her. I think maybe this part is her way of saying thank you.

“I said ‘Hello Margot. I’ve loved you in all your films and I’ll tell you for why…’ So when I met her on the set, she said, ‘Ah, thank you so much for that message…’ So that was quite nice.”

Brydon played Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey across the show’s three seasons and its two Christmas specials in 2008 and 2019.

In a four-star review of Barbie, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”