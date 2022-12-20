Robert De Niro’s New York home broken into while he was there

Robert De Niro’s home in New York was broken into while he was there.

According to a New York police report obtained by NBC New York, the incident took place around 2.45am on Monday (December 19).

A 30-year-old woman, known to police “for numerous burglary arrests”, was reportedly spotted entering the basement of De Niro’s property on the Upper East Side.

The officers then told the publication that the woman was seen trying to take presents from under the Christmas tree, after using force to enter the basements.

De Niro reportedly came downstairs in a dressing gown, and was not injured. The woman was charged with burglary at the scene and taken into custody.

Robert De Niro will next star in Martin Scorsese‘s film Killers Of The Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor was recently cast in upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys, in which he will play both lead roles. The film will be directed by Barry Levinson.

Wise Guys will follow the lives of Italian-American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who both operated their respective families in the middle of the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese attempted and failed to assassinate Costello. The incident, however, led Costello to relinquish his power to Genovese and retire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, De Niro will play both characters in the film. Nicholas Pileggi has written the script, while Irwin Winkler (Rocky) serves as producer.