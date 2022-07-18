Robert Downey Jr. reportedly paid for Armie Hammer’s rehab

Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly helped Armie Hammer through rehab.

According to sources speaking to Vanity Fair, the Marvel actor funded Hammer’s nearly six-month stay at the Florida rehab centre the Guest House.

The publication also reports that Hammer is now staying at a home in Los Angeles with his family, owned by Downey Jr.

It comes after it was claimed in the press in the last week that Hammer was working as a timeshare salesman at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands in order to support his family.

A since-deleted tweet emerged earlier this month that showed the actor working as a hotel concierge at Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman, though hotel staff subsequently denied he was working there and that it was a prank.

TMZ then published photos that appeared to show Hammer working as a timeshare salesman, though director of sales at Morritt’s, Chris Butcher, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that the actor wasn’t an employee but plays golf with one of the resort’s staff members, who had invited Hammer to “come and see what we do”.

Variety has since alleged that Hammer is selling timeshares at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands, an anonymous source claiming: “He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly regarding the claims: “I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it.”

In January 2021, allegations against Hammer first emerged, leading him to exit the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, and a month later he was dropped by his agent and publicist.

Hammer was later accused of rape and dropped from further projects. It was reported that Hammer checked into a rehabilitation treatment centre in June of 2021 to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues”.

The actor has denied the allegations, his lawyer saying a statement: “With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.