Robert Downey Jr. reveals which Avenger he’d like to have played instead of Iron Man

And it's not Spider-Man...

Will Lavin
Marvel
Robert Downey Jr. CREDIT: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed which of Marvel‘s Avengers he’d like to have played if he hadn’t taken on the role of Iron Man.

After portraying “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” Tony Stark/Iron Man for the last 11 years, Downey Jr. has now shared which other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he’d like to have portrayed.

Sitting down with BBC Radio 1 for their ‘Kids Ask’ segment, the actor explained that he’d like to have been given the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

Claiming that most “red-blooded” American males imagine themselves as Spider-Man in their youth, Downey Jr. said: “Looking back on it now – also because I’m just such a Jeremy Renner fan, and he made it so cool, particularly when he turns into Ronin [in Avengers: Endgame] – I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to.”

Watch Downey Jr.’s interview below:

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he was once arrested for smoking weed while on a trip to Disneyland.

Recalling the story on the first day of Disney‘s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Downey Jr. joked about his first trip to the theme park after taking to the stage as one of the newly inducted Disney Legends.

Elsewhere, Sam Raimi is reportedly in talks to direct the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange.

The follow-up to the 2016 Marvel film, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular superhero, has been in pre-production for four years and carries the title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

