Robert Downey Jr. reveals he’s a Sleaford Mods fan: “Very honoured indeed”

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he’s a fan of Sleaford Mods.

While promoting his new film Oppenheimer, the actor appeared alongside director Christopher Nolan in an autocomplete interview for Wired.

During the interview, Downey Jr. was asked what music he’s currently listening to, to which he responded: “Everything from Prokofiev to… I’m into Sleaford Mods lately. And also Indio Downey, my first born, got an album coming out.”

Advertisement

Sleaford Mods, comprising of lead vocalist Jason Williamson and musician Andrew Fearn, were taken aback by Downey Jr.’s surprise shout out.

Responding to the revelation on their official Twitter account (run by Williamson), the duo said: “Imagine the kids faces when Tony Starks sez he rates dads music. Thank you @RobertDowneyJr. Very honoured indeed.”

Imagine the kids faces when Tony Starks sez he rates dads music 👊 Thank you @RobertDowneyJr very honoured indeed pic.twitter.com/eqmyrDWGLz — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) July 21, 2023

In a reply to another post about the interview, Williamson added: “It’s quite something. My 7 year old son has had his mind blown. ‘Tony Starks likes my dads band’.”

You can watch the full autocomplete interview here.

Downey Jr. stars in Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss, an American businessman, philanthropist, and naval officer who served two terms on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, the second as its chairman. Through the perspective of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the film charts the creation of the atomic bomb at the end of World War II.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”