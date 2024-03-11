Robert Downey Jr. wins first Oscar: “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy”

Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer at tonight’s (March 10) ceremony in Los Angeles.

The star won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s hit movie.

Downey Jr. beat the likes of Ryan Gosling, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Ruffalo to pick up the award. As he went on stage to accept the trophy, he was given a standing ovation by the crowd.

“Thanks, Sam [Rockwell], thanks, fellas – that’s amazing, you only flubbed one line,” he began, referring to the group of actors who had introduced each nominee in the category.

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the

#Oscars#Oscar2024 pic.twitter.com/HXBdsi32LL — Ghulam Muhammad Hashmi (@2low_honey) March 11, 2024

He continued: “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy – in that order. I’d like to thank my veterinarian – I meant wife – Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here. Thank you.”

The actor went on to discuss his part in Oppenheimer, saying: “Here’s my secret – I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it. Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time – Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon. It was fantastic, and I stand here before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to do is important.”

Going into the night, Oppenheimer led the nominations with 13 nods. At the time of writing, it is still in the running for categories including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actor.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2024, Jimmy Kimmel called out the Academy for snubbing Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in his opening monologue. When the audience erupted into applause, the host hit back: “You’re the ones who didn’t vote for her!”

