Robert Pattinson responds to fan backlash after saying Batman “isn’t a superhero”

"People got very angry about it. It's bizarre"

Charlotte Krol
Robert Pattinson arrives at the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala
Robert Pattinson arrives at the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Robert Pattinson has addressed comments he made about Batman in which he claimed the character “isn’t a superhero”.

The 33-year-old actor, who will portray the titular character in Matt Reeve’s forthcoming The Batman, made the remarks last year based on the idea that Bruce Wayne doesn’t have “magical powers”. It prompted quite the backlash from DC Comics fans.

Pattinson has now responded to the furore by making light of the situation and admitting that he still doesn’t totally understand or agree with the superhero argument.

“I wasn’t educated about the subject,” he told Time Out in an interview published yesterday (January 27). “People got very angry about it. It’s bizarre. I still can’t understand the argument. OK, he’s a superhero, I’m sorry!”

He continued to poke fun at the argument. “The next headline, ‘Pattinson retracts – Batman is, in fact, a superhero. He takes it back’.”

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson. Credit: Getty

Elsewhere in the interview The Lighthouse star said he cares little for what people think while the film is in production. “I’m only worried about if people like it when it’s done,” he said.

As Digital Spy reported recently, Pattinson previously said he was preparing for the role by reading several comic books and later revealed his Batman voice will sound “kind of piratey”.

Yesterday (January 27) Reeves confirmed that shooting had started on The Batman by sharing an image of his clapperboard in action.

The Batman will be released in cinemas on June 21, 2021.

