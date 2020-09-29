The Batman star Robert Pattinson has said he enjoys the idea he might “mess it up” when playing the caped crusader.

Speaking to Total Film about his upcoming lead role in Matt Reeves’ new take on the character, the actor spoke of the pressure of playing an established character which he remembered from his Twilight days.

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” Pattinson recalled.

“I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”



Describing what fans can look forward to in the new film, Reeves gave the publication some extra detail. “It’s not an origin tale, and you’re meeting him in the early days,” he said of Pattinson’s character.

“And for me, what’s really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he’s sort of in his best self.”

He added: “I hope what’s different about what we’re doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world’s greatest detective and how we got there.”

Production recently resumed on The Batman, after filming was suspended when Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the month.

The first teaser of the film was released at this year’s virtual edition of DC FanDome – check it out here.

The Batman is due to be released in cinemas on October 1, 2021.