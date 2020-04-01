Robin Williams channel launches on YouTube featuring classic stand-up footage

An official Robin Williams channel has been launched on YouTube, featuring classic clips from the late star’s stand-up routines.

Set up by Williams’ estate, the channel aims to “celebrate the life and comic genius” of the actor and comedian. “Be prepared to laugh and cry at these unforgettable and hilarious performances,” a description reads.

Read More: Robin Williams – five of his most unforgettable music moments At the time of writing, the site contains a total of five Williams videos available to stream for free. The latest clip, which was uploaded yesterday (March 31), is taken from 2002’s HBO special Live on Broadway. Advertisement The earliest footage was lifted from 1978’s Off The Wall show, while another video sees comedian Lewis Black recall how he and Williams became friends. You can watch the clips released so far below and subscribe to the channel here.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to see a new video on the site every week, and will automatically be entered to win a 22-DVD deluxe boxset of Robin Williams: Comic Genius. The new collection comprises all five of the comedian’s HBO stand-up specials along with never-before-released shows and clips.

Robin Williams passed away back in August 2014 at the age of 63. His death was ruled as suicide.

Late last year, Pink recounted the time Williams once staged a stand-up show to distract her from losing at the Grammys. “He made fun of everybody that walked by,” she remembered. “He was so compassionate and lovely to me that it ended up being one of my favourite moments of my career.”