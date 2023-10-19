‘Rocky’ and ‘The Sopranos’ actor Burt Young dies aged 83

Burt Young, best known for starring in the Rocky film series, has died aged 83.

The former boxer and actor died on October 8 in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, to The New York Times on Wednesday (October 18). No cause of death was given.

Young played Rocky Balboa’s brother-in-law Paulie Pennino across the first six films in the Rocky series. Following his performance in 1976’s Rocky, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

The actor did not reprise his role in 2015’s Creed, as Paulie is said to have died in 2012.

Young’s other movie roles include 1974’s Chinatown, Once Upon A Time In America and Last Exit To Brooklyn. During his career, he starred in five movies with James Caan, including Cinderella Liberty, The Gambler, The Killer Elite, Harry And Walter Go To New York, and Mickey Blue Eyes.

He had a number of roles in TV, including playing Bobby Baccalieri’s (Steve Schirripa) retired mobster father in The Sopranos. Young also appeared in episodes of Miami Vice, Russian Doll and starred in the short-lived NBC sitcom Roomies.

Alongside his acting work, Young was a painter and writer. In 1978, he penned the screenplay for film Uncle Joe Shannon starring himself, Doug McKeon and Madge Sinclair.

Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to Young on Instagram, writing: “To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man’s and artist, I and the World will miss you very much… RIP [sic].”

His fellow Rocky co-star Carl Weathers posted a tribute on X, writing: “RIP, Burt Young! A beautiful and talented soul. He was such an integral part of the Rocky family. ‘You want the bird? Go get the bird.’ Paulie will be with us forever! #BePeace.”