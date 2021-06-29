Rose Matafeo jokes about joining growing ‘Knives Out 2’ cast

Rose Matafeo has joked about joining the ever-growing cast of Knives Out 2.

The Starstruck writer and star took to Twitter today (June 29) to tease her new role in Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel, saying she had been cast as “nosy neighbour Rita Rupsuckle”.

Matafeo tweeted: “ok wtf turns out I have been cast in Knives Out 2 but literally just saw the email!!! going to be hella late 2 set hope they don’t mind [devil emoji] am playing nosy neighbour Rita Rupsuckle – filling in for Paula Abdul who had to drop out (gout) SO EXCITED!!!! #acting #LA #BenoitBlanc”

ok wtf turns out I have been cast in Knives Out 2 but literally just saw the email!!! going to be hella late 2 set hope they don’t mind 😈😈 am playing nosy neighbour Rita Rupsuckle – filling in for Paula Abdul who had to drop out (gout) SO EXCITED!!!! #acting #LA #BenoitBlanc — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) June 29, 2021

Advertisement

A couple of hours later, the actor posted a follow-up tweet clarifying that she had been joking as several fans started congratulating her.

“if I have to explain that I’m not actually in Knives Out 2, I’m gonna have to get my Knives Out 2 stab myself in the thigh — u feel me???” Matafeo wrote, before then simply adding: “RITA RUPSUCKLE”.

Meanwhile, Rian Johnson confirmed yesterday (June 28) that production had begun on the new film, with the first day of filming taking place in Greece.

“Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery,” the filmmaker wrote. “Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.”

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Advertisement

The Matrix 4 star Jessica Henwick most recently joined the cast of the ensemble film, and will be starring alongside Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae and more.

There is no release date set for Knives Out 2 at the time of writing.