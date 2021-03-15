Rotten Tomatoes reveals 10 best-reviewed films of 2020

Rotten Tomatoes has revealed the 10 best-reviewed films of 2020.

Announced in the aggregator’s annual Golden Tomato Awards, the films include titles that received limited and wide theatrical releases, as well as streaming-only releases.

“In order to qualify for a Golden Tomato Award, a movie must have been released in the United States between January 1, 2020 and February 28 2021, and it must have at least 40 reviews,” the criteria for the awards reads on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Regarding the TV category, the description continues: “All eligible seasons and TV movies must have premiered in the 2020 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews from different critics for the season or it’s episodes. All contenders need to have at least 5 reviews by Top Critics.”

Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire topped the Best Films list, with One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King, coming in second, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in third place.

Check out the top 10 here:

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

2. One Night in Miami…

3. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

4. Soul

5. The Invisible Man

6. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

7. Minari

8. Nomadland

9. Hamilton

10. Judas and the Black Messiah

Meanwhile, the nominations for the 2021 Oscars were announced today (March 15), with several titles selected by Rotten Tomatoes in their Golden Tomato Awards receiving a number of nods.

Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture. Judas and the Black Messiah saw both Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield receive nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Check out the full list of the 2021 Oscar nominations here.