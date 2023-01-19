‘RRR’ snubbed at BAFTAs: fans react to Indian action-musical

RRR officially missed out on any nominations for this year’s BAFTAs, with fans saying voters couldn’t “tolerate” the film.

The Indian action-musical, short for Rise Roar Revolt, follows the undocumented period in the early lives of real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, creating a fictional friendship between the two men.

Set in the 1920s, the plot sees the two men crossing paths and becoming friends despite their opposing motivations, eventually uniting to rebel against British Raj administrator Scott Buxton.

The film missed out on a nomination for Best Film Not In The English Language this morning (January 19), despite winning a Golden Globe last week.

“RRR snub by BAFTA makes me think members saw the film as a personal critique,” wrote film critic David Jenkins of the film, which depicts the British Raj against Indian revolutionaries.

Take a look at some more reactions here:

RRR is snubbed in BAFTA nominations.

Same goes with the 'Spencer' last year.#EEBAFTAs

The Reason: pic.twitter.com/TxWxUPWU6t — Oswald (@sufferrrrrrrrr) January 19, 2023

No surprise to see the British hated RRR. Colonists have a hard time reckoning with their colonial history https://t.co/Nu6iFNe5kc — Mario Ortiz (@mariow08) January 19, 2023

the colonizers not choosing RRR coz u know why 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jmzCMAdwTe — vee⁷❄️🎐 (@agustdvee) January 19, 2023

BAFTA not nominating RRR because it makes the British look bad hmmmmm https://t.co/edZ0mV0AQY — Marcus (@MarcusTT16) January 19, 2023

RRR director S.S. Rajamouli recently dropped hints about a sequel to his critically acclaimed historical epic action-musical film.

While screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli’s father are currently hard at work on the story for the sequel, the director has now revealed to Variety that the sequel will see protagonists Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) taking on British colonisers once again.

The impetus for the sequel’s plot was spurred by Rajamouli’s cousin M. M. Keeravani, he told the outlet, adding that he requested that his father “immediately sit on it and expand the idea.”

“At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done,” Rajamouli shared, adding: “But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”