Rupert Grint developed fear of bees after motorway incident

Rupert Grint has revealed he developed a fear of bees after an alarming incident on the motorway.

The Harry Potter star is an avid beekeeper in his downtime. However, despite still being enamoured with the pastime, he’s now also terrified by it. This is because Grint found himself traumatised when he was kept “hostage” by a swarm of bees on a car ride.

The actor recalled the incident that left him with a “huge fear” of bees in a recent interview with GQ. Grint had been driving to Suffolk a few years ago to collect a box of bees he’d purchased when the lid on the box came loose, allowing four bees to fly out and swarm inside the car as he sped down the motorway.

Unable to pull over, Grint has been left scarred by the incident. “Now, I’ve developed a huge fear of bees,” he says. “I’ve never been stung, but the thought of this animal stabbing me is so disturbing. I dream about them.”

The actor went on to explain the “brutal” process of a bee removing its own sting, which it doesn’t know will kill it. He explained: “It sort of rips out their spine when they try to detach the stinger.”

Having left Harry Potter behind him, much like former co-star Daniel Radcliff, Grint has been building up his Hollywood CV with a string of indie and off-beat roles. His next project to hit the box office could be a game changer, as he stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film Knock At The Cabin.

Grint will star in the film alongside Marvel star Dave Bautista. Grint plays Redmond, an unhinged redneck who believes the world is about to end.

A synopsis for the film reads: “While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Knock At The Cabin hist cinemas in the UK on February 3rd.