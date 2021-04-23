Russell Crowe confirms he’s playing Zeus in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’

Russell Crowe has confirmed that he is playing the Greek god Zeus in the forthcoming Thor: Love & Thunder.

The Oscar-winning star revealed the role as he appeared on JOY 94.9, a Melbourne-based LGBTQA+ radio station.

Crowe had initially rang in for a fundraiser to discuss his experience of starring in movies with queer characters, such as 2018’s Boy Erased, but went on to share the exciting update at the end of the interview.

Advertisement

“I’m gonna get on my bicycle,” he said. “I’m gonna ride up to Disney Fox studios, and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus. It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it.”

The forthcoming MCU film is set to be released in May 2022, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular character alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Russell Crowe says he's playing Zeus in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' ⚡️ 🎙 Breakfast with The Murphys pic.twitter.com/GDr7pBTc4e — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 22, 2021

Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy are among the rumoured names so far to be making an appearance in the Marvel movie.

As Consequence reports, Crowe’s role could have massive implications for the upcoming Phase 4 fo the MCU – with suggestions that Zeus’ introduction could lead to similar appearances for characters like Ares and Hercules.

Advertisement

It’s claimed that there are also canonical links between Ares and Shang-Chi, who will make his big screen debut later this year in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Three Rings.