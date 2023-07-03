Russell Crowe explains why he was near the ‘Gladiator 2’ set

Russell Crowe has explained why he had a brush with the Gladiator 2 set recently.

Crowe has confirmed that he is “not involved” in the upcoming sequel to the 2000 film, with Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal rumoured to take the starring role, though Crowe did say he was “slightly jealous” of the sequel.

The new film is currently in production in Malta, and Crowe revealed to Deadline that he accidentally had a recent crossing of paths with the set.

“I was in Malta recently, because we did a concert there,” he revealed, “and I looked across to Fort Ricasoli, and the Colosseum’s been built there again, just like it was in 1999.

”I tell you, man, it was like a time warp — for a couple of seconds there, I was like, What year is this? Where are we?”

“I don’t know what I was expecting, but I wasn’t expecting that that they would rebuild the Colosseum in the exact same place.”

Of the intricacies of the film itself, he added: “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. Well, I wouldn’t, would I? ‘Cause I’m dead!

”But I just know that whoever’s involved in that movie, if Ridley has decided to do a second part of that story 24 years later, he will have really strong reasons to do so. And it’s very typical of him, really, to rethink everything that he’s done and know how to make it better.

”So, I would say that, now, I couldn’t think of that movie being anything less than absolutely spectacular.”

It was recently revealed that the producers of Gladiator 2 have built a huge life size Colosseum on a tiny island for the film.

Exclusive first-look images from the upcoming sequel have been shared, which show that producers have created a real, life-sized auditorium for the film’s main filming setting.

Last month, it was reported that Pedro Pascal will reportedly join Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

He will join the previously reported Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and a returning Connie Nielsen. Pascal’s role is currently unknown.

The story will follow Lucius (Mescal) – the son of Lucilla (Neilson) and Maximus (previously played by Crowe) – and the nephew of Emperor Commodus, who Joaquin Phoenix played in the first film.