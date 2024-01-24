Ryan Gosling reacts to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwigs’ Oscars snubs for ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling has shared a statement detailing his disappointment with the Academy Awards (also known as the Oscars) after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were snubbed of major nominations for Barbie.

Yesterday, the nominees for the 2024 Oscars were announced, with Barbie scoring a total of eight nods including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

Notably missing from those nominations are Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Director for Greta Gerwig. Following the nominee announcements, fans took to social media to share their disbelief at the snubs.

Now, Ryan Gosling – who played Ken in the film – has shared a statement touching on the matter. He began by saying that he was “extremely honoured” by the nomination, and that he’s proud of his role.

He then wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter: “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued: “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Wrapping up his statement, Gosling wrote: “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

While snubbed for Best Actress, Margot Robbie does however receive a nomination for Best Picture for her role as a producer on the film. Similarly, Greta Gerwig does receive a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, alongside her co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie also received two nominations in the Best Original Song category, for Gosling’s ‘I’m Not Ken’ and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’. It also picked up nominations for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

This year’s Oscars ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.