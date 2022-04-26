Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Anna de Armas lead ‘The Gray Man’ first look

A series of first-look images from new Ryan Gosling Netflix film The Gray Man have just been released – take a look below.

The forthcoming thriller comes from Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed several Avengers films. It will also star Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, with a screenplay written by Joe Russo alongside Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Take a look at some first-look images here:

A plot synopsis shared by Netflix for the film reads: “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

“But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

The Gray Man will be released in select cinemas across the UK on July 15, before debuting on worldwide Netflix on July 22.

